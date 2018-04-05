Pastor arrested for raping 12-yr-old housemaid in Cross River state — Nigeria Today

Pastor arrested for raping 12-yr-old housemaid in Cross River state

The Cross River State Police command has paraded seventy-eight persons suspected to have committed various crimes in the state, among them a 48- year old Pastor who defiled his twelve-year-old housemaid. According to the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, Pastor Dominic Udo John forcefully defiled his house 12-year-old housemaid, Enobong […]

