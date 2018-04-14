Pastor Bakare speaks on Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu — Nigeria Today

Pastor Bakare speaks on Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu

Senior Pastor, Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare has called on the Federal Government to secure the immediate release of Chibok schoolgirls and the remaining Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu, from Boko Haram. Bakare stated this while speaking during the Bring Back Our Girls Lecture on Saturday in Abuja. He lamented that the Dapchi episode happened four […]

Pastor Bakare speaks on Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

