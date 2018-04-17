Pastor Celebrates His "Freedom" As He Resigns From RCCG - Says RCCG Is The Tower Of Babel — Nigeria Today

Not up till now, people are beginning to learn the true color of Enoch Adeboye and his church, Redeemed Christain Church of God, RCCG. All thanks to OAP Daddy Freeze for opening the eyes of many Nigerians to the antics of this very untouchable pastors and GOs. Adeboye trended in bad light on social media few days ago as a video surfaced on net were he was advising his pastors to tell their congregation that if they don’t pay tithes, they will not make heaven.

However, A former pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God has resigned from the popular church and has granted interviews to celebrate his “freedom” and “expose” the things he says goes on in the church.

The Pastor, identified simply as pastor Wellington, went on air to accuse the church of being a franchise that makes money from members by putting fear in them and laying curses on them. He added that pastors are aware of this but are afraid to leave because the church has tied their properties to their membership and if they leave, they will lose everything.

Pastor Wellington called the prestigious RCCG a “Tower of Babel” and said, “it will take only God to pull down that Tower of Babel.”

When he was informed that his video announcing his resignation had gone viral, Pastor Wellington said: .

“It is the Lord’s doing and it’s wonderful in our sight. Let it continue, let everybody hear it. I won’t hide my own identity. Other pastors in the Redeemed can continue to hide their own identity. I am free. That is the demonstration of my freedom.”

“So let the whole world hear what is happening within the RCCG. And I believe my testimony will be a good one, I mean, a help to all others that are in the system.

He went ahead to claim that the leader of the church was placing pastors under curses.

He said:

“I thank God that the word that I made mention of that they were putting us under curse has been confirmed through the video that you have been playing since Monday. And that even if one paid his tithe, he’s still under curse.”

Pastor Wellington also spoke about the different ways the church gets its income from members by collecting unending offerings and donations under different names.

He claimed that the African mission offering, which must be donated every first Sunday of each month, “goes directly to the pocket of pastor Foluke Adeboye, the wife of Adeboye.”

He also claimed that RCCG is a franchise system of operation, where each parish belongs to each pastor and the pastors of each branch are expected to pay 70-75 per cent of their income to the headquarters of the church while they take the remaining for themselves. In order word, the church is loaning their brand to them in return for members’ money

“You are to run with the parish. Just give them their own portion. They’re borrowing you the logo and they’re borrowing you their members,” he claimed.

He added:

“That already has made many pastors to go into stealing because the 30 and 20 per cent that remains is not enough for them. So they have to lie, they have to cheat. They will do different kinds of things.”

He also alleged that pastors of RCCG have bought lands in Redemption camp using money made from their church. But if they dare leave the Redeemed Christian Church of God, they will lose all their properties in Redemption camp. He added that as a result of this, many pastors are aware of what goes on in the church but their hands are tied and they cannot come out for fear of losing all they have.

He said:

“So what I did by leaving Redeemed Christian Church of God, many pastors in the Redeemed will not be able to do it. Many presently are hearing what you are saying but they cannot come out, because if they dare come out, they will lose everything that they’ve invested in the same system for many many years.

“So Redeemed is a Tower of Babel.”

OAP Freeze shared the video on YouTube to promote his Free The Sheeple movement. Watch the rest of the claims Pastor Wellington made in the video below.