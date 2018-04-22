Pastor, two others killed during Benue APC meeting - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Pastor, two others killed during Benue APC meeting – The Punch
Pastor, two others killed during Benue APC meeting
JOHN CHARLES. At least three members of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Benue State were allegedly killed while several others were injured during the party's Benue South Senatorial caucus meeting, held in Otukpo, headquarters of the senatorial …
Otukpo: Disagreement over death of five at APC meeting
Pastor And 2 Others Killed As APC Caucus Meeting Turns Bloodbath
