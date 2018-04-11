Patience Ozokwor welcomes her 16th Grandchild (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Patience Ozokwor welcomes her 16th Grandchild (Photos)

Patience Ozokwor welcomes Grandchild

Veteran Nollywood Actress, Patience Ozokwor has just welcomed her 16th grandchild from one of her children.

She shared the good news on her Instagram page alongside a photo of the new baby, with the caption:

Come and join me sing halleluyah Jehovah Jireh has done me well o! My 16th grandchild came in style. Thank you God for adding more sparkle to my life. I am truly blessed of the Lord. Welcome grandson, welcome to the Ozokwo clan. You are loved unconditional ??? #MamaG

#G4General

#PatienceOzokwo.

Recall that the Actress had visited London to spend some time with her look-alike daughter and her grandchildren.

The popular Nollywood actress was pictured alongside her son-in-law, daughter and their children as she meets with them to spend great time together.

It was gathered that the veteran screen star and her family all spent the weekend together watching the trending movie, ‘The Wedding Party 2’ at Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

