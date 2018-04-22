Patrick Vieira Is Qualified To Manage Arsenal – Pep Guardiola — Nigeria Today

Patrick Vieira Is Qualified To Manage Arsenal – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes that Patrick Vieira is capable of succeeding Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, though the New York City FC boss distanced himself from speculation linking him to the job.

Wenger on Friday announced his intentions to leave the Emirates after 22 years this summer

Man City and NYCFC are affiliated through parent company City Football Group, and Guardiola said that after Vieira’s success in MLS, the former Arsenal captain can be an elite coach.

“Of course, he already is [a top manager],” Guardiola told reporters. “Now, with what happened [at Arsenal], there is a lot of names there. Arsenal is going to take the best decision for them.

“But, of course, he is ready. I think all the names that are going to start to go — this name or this name or the other one — all of them, they are ready.”

But Vieira, a former Arsenal captain now managing NYCFC in Major League Soccer, played it cool when asked about the job by radio station WNYE.

“I spent nine years at Arsenal which makes the club really special for me,” he said. “But that is not enough to coach the team. I am always flattered to hear my name linked. That is good for your ego, but at the same time, I am happy here.”

