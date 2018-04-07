 Paul Pogba gives special tribute to David De Gea after Manchester United's win over Manchester City - Metro — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Paul Pogba gives special tribute to David De Gea after Manchester United’s win over Manchester City – Metro

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Metro

Paul Pogba gives special tribute to David De Gea after Manchester United's win over Manchester City
Metro
Paul Pogba gave a special tribute to David De Gea after Manchester United's comeback victory against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Goals from Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan put United two behind after 30 minutes and Jose Mourinho's side
Pogba inspires Man United's derby comeback, De Gea preserves winESPN (blog)
Manchester United fans hail David de Gea's performance vs Manchester CityThe Peoples Person
Video: De Gea produces outstanding save to protect incredible Manchester United comeback in final minutes vs Man CityCaughtOffside
JOE –Buzz.ie –SPORTbible
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.