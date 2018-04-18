 Payloader falls of Berger Bridge, lands on 2 Cars — Nigeria Today
Payloader falls of Berger Bridge, lands on 2 Cars

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A payloader fell off the Berger Bridge on Wednesday morning, landing on two cars.

A Twitter user, @BlessinAbundant, shared a photo of the payloader lying on two cars.

One of the cars in the photo has its roof totally compressed.

See the photo below:

Photo Credit@BlessinAbundant

