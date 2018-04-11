PDP accuses APC, INEC of plots to rig Ekiti guber poll — Nigeria Today

PDP accuses APC, INEC of plots to rig Ekiti guber poll

• International community watching, says British envoy

•Senator Arise joins race

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of plotting to rig the Ekiti State governorship election. National chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, stated this yesterday, while receiving the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Bernhard Schlagheck, who was on a courtesy call to him in Abuja.

He lamented that the APC administration has plunged Nigeria into series of crisis instead of fulfilling its 2015 campaign promises. Secondus urged the international community to prevail on the incumbent administration to ensure free and fair election.

He said: “The July Ekiti State governorship election will be the first test for this administration. We know that the APC and INEC have perfected plans to rig the election.”He further cautioned that lack of free and fair elections is a major cause of crisis in Africa.

“When citizens are deprived of their right to vote, that will generate crisis that might be difficult to control.“‎Nigeria is an important country in the continent of Africa. The best we can give to our people is election that would be transparent and credible, election for both local and international will welcome.

The party chairman urged the APC to give the country one man, one vote. “We did that during the electoral campaign in 2015, but they are not assuring this, which means that ‎there is a great fear in the land that the election is not going to be free and fair,‎ despite all the promises made by INEC,” he said.

The PDP chairman added that they have embarked on two major platforms to project the party ahead of 2019, namely generation next and rescue mission. He added that generation next is to ensuring mentoring for the youths, adding that the rescue mission is aimed at salvaging Nigeria from APC’s misrule.

Meanwhile, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Miss Laure Beaufils, has disclosed the interest of the international community in the upcoming governorship poll in Ekiti State.She stated this yesterday in Ado-Ekiti when she paid a courtesy visit to the management of a private radio station, Voice 89.9 F.M.She said: “The coming Ekiti election is a signal to the February 2019 general election.

She also urged politicians and their supporters to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner in the build-up to the election.The envoy said Britain was looking forward to open and transparent primaries, which would lead to credible elections in 2019.

The General Manger of the F.M. station, Donald Falay, said it has maintained neutrality in the coverage and reportage of events in the state, in line with the broadcasting code.Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ayo Arise has declared his intention to contest the governorship race.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

