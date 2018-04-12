 PDP alleges plot by government to intimidate, arrest its members — Nigeria Today
PDP alleges plot by government to intimidate, arrest its members

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the judiciary and security agencies to protect their independence and resist attempts to use them against the provisions of the law. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, made the call at a news conference tagged “Matters of Urgent National Importance’’ at the party’s National Secretariat on Wednesday, in Abuja. Ologbondiyan alleged that there was a plot to unjustly arrest PDP’s elected and appointed officials, especially the governors, leaders in the National Assembly and members of its Working Committees.

