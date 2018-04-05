PDP Apology: “Give Us A Break”- Muslim Group Declare — Nigeria Today

PDP Apology: “Give Us A Break”- Muslim Group Declare

Uche Secondus, the leader of the PDP recently released a statement in which he apologized to Nigerians on behalf of the party for all their transgressions over the course of their 16-year rule. A lot of reactions have trailed this with Bola Tinubu warning Nigerians not to believe PDP’s apology and Buhari stating the apology […]

The post PDP Apology: “Give Us A Break”- Muslim Group Declare appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

