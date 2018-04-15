PDP attacks presidency for allegedly insulting Nigerians — Nigeria Today

PDP attacks presidency for allegedly insulting Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday berated the presidency for allegedly insulting Nigerians. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had last week said that some Nigerians are twisting every word from President Muhammadu Buhari in the negative. He said the aim was to demean and de-market Buhari ahead of the […]

