PDP blames Buhari for ministers’ absence at US investors’ meeting — Nigeria Today

PDP blames Buhari for ministers’ absence at US investors’ meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to give account of his ministers and other government officials who abandoned their scheduled meeting with investors in the United States.

A statement on Sunday by Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary, accused the Ministers of abandoning their meeting with foreign investors and went on shopping spree in the United States.

It named the Ministers to include: Kemi Adeosun (Finance), Kayode Fayemi (Solid Minerals), Audu Ogbeh (Agriculture) and Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technology).

Others are: Babatunde Fashola (Power, Works and Housing), Lai Mohammed (Information) and Ibe Kachikwu (Minister of State for Petroleum Resources).

“The ministers reportedly abandoned the foreign investors and went on shopping spree in highbrow shops of the United States, at the time Nigerians were looking up to them to negotiate deals and bring in investments into the country.

“This embarrassing development is indeed a clear reflection of the recklessness and laissez-faire attitude of the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration towards governance, resulting in the biting economic recession and others woes plaguing our nation under President Buhari’s watch.

“It is now clear to Nigerians why the APC and its incompetent Federal Government have not been able to attract any meaningful Foreign Direct Investment to the country in the last three years of President Buhari’s administration. Instead, the ones it inherited are pulling out.

“How can APC government officials sent to attend investors’ meetings abandon their duties and engage in personal leisure abroad? Painfully, they blame everybody but themselves for the choking economic situation of the country in the last three years,” the statement reads.

The party therefore called on the National Assembly to immediately summon the ministers to explain their absence at the investors’ meeting.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

