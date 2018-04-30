PDP calls for investigation into explosion in Nwodo’s home — Nigeria Today

PDP calls for investigation into explosion in Nwodo’s home
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for investigation into the explosion at the country home of the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Nnia John Nwodo, at Ukehe in Enugu State. The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday in Abuja, condemned the explosion. He described the action of the arsonists as callous, horrendous and wicked.
