 PDP calls investigation into explosion at Nwodo’s country home — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for investigation  into the the explosion at the country home of the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Nnia John Nwodo, at Ukehe in Enugu State. The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday in Abuja, condemned the explosion. He described the action of the arsonists as callous, horrendous […]

The post PDP calls investigation into explosion at Nwodo’s country home appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

