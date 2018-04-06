PDP Chairman’s Driver, Tejiri dies in fatal motor accident in Delta — Nigeria Today

PDP Chairman’s Driver, Tejiri dies in fatal motor accident in Delta
Reports reaching DAILY POST has it that the driver to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chairman in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State ,Tejiri Prince Uvwo alias Gbogbo today died in a ghastly motor accident along the Asaba Expressway in Delta State. It was learnt that Tejiri who drove on the official Nissan Central […]
