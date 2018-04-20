PDP chieftain faults Senator for blaming legal cases for performance — Nigeria Today

PDP chieftain faults Senator for blaming legal cases for performance

Chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom, Mr. Bassey Etim, has faulted claims by

Senator Bassey Albert Akpan that court cases were part of the major challenges working against his

representation in the Senate

Etim, a former House of Representatives member, representing Uyo federal constituency at the National

Assembly has urged Albert to focus on "redeeming his image in the N1.28b fraud case against him and

others and stop linking his dismal performance to court cases."

Senator Akpan, representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District had told journalists at a press

conference in Uyo last Monday, that court cases against him by Hon. Bassey Etim, had impeded his

performance in terms of delivery of democratic dividends to the senatorial district.

A press statement endorsed by Etim’s Media Assistant, Mr. Uyime Jonah, demanded to know which of

the court cases has hampered his performance as he had "series of court cases."

The statement described Akpan’s claims as ridiculous, stressing that "there has never been any politician

in the country without one form of court case or the other, yet they have been performing and

representing their constituents effectively.

“Senator Akpan should not tie his non-performance to court cases, as even in his secondary school days,

he had to take up a remedial programme at the college of Arts and Science to remedy his poor

performance in the West African School Certificate Examination, WAEC,

"The only performance that could be ascribed to him is in the area of fraud, as he is alleged to have

owned properties in London, valued at one million pound Sterling as disclosed by Serious Fraud Office,

SFO, in the United Kingdom.

“Bassey Albert was Commissioner of finance in Akwa Ibom state for seven years after working in the

bank and could not have legitimately earned so much as to own a property worth one million pound

Sterling.”

He maintained that Senator Akpan’s mandate is a stolen one and cited a recent publication in one of the

national dailies where Senator Akpan, indicted by the EFCC, made a statement on oath, admitting

receipts of six vehicles, valued at N303 million for his governorship ambition.

Akpan had defended the gifts saying; "the vehicles are gifts from Jide Omokore on the need to ensure

my personal safety. I have known him for 19 years. They are also contributions to my governorship

campaign."

