PDP, CNM react to Obasanjo’s opposition to Buhari’s re-election — Nigeria Today

PDP, CNM react to Obasanjo’s opposition to Buhari’s re-election
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has backed former President, Olusegun Obasanjo’s opposition to the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari. National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said that the PDP was not surprised at Obasanjo’s criticisms of the President. “President Obasanjo spoke the minds of Nigerians on the performance of President Buhari. We all […]
PDP, CNM react to Obasanjo’s opposition to Buhari’s re-election
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!