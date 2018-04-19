PDP collaborating with groups to regain power – Secondus — Nigeria Today

PDP collaborating with groups to regain power – Secondus
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said it was consulting various interest groups and political stakeholders for synergy to enable regain power in 2019 elections. National Chairman of the party, Mr Uche Secondus, made this known at an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party on Thursday in Abuja. Secondus said that the consultation with the groups was useful, and that in coming days, a broader platform would be raised to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).
