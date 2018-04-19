PDP Decries Governor Bello’s Absence From Office for Almost a Month — Nigeria Today

PDP Decries Governor Bello’s Absence From Office for Almost a Month

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kogi state on Wednesday expressed worries over the continued absence of the State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, from the State without officially transmitting a letter to the State House of Assembly.

The party in a statement by its director, research and documentation, Achadu Dickson, lamented that since the alleged fall of the governor there had been no official communication explaining the disappearance of the governor out of the state for almost a month.

The party said, “For now the ship of governance in the State which lacked direction under Governor Bello has on its own entered reverse gear, with unpaid salaries to workers who have been cleared since January, while some others had not been paid in the last twenty-four months.

“The absence of Governor Bello has opened up government activities to corruption and stealing, little wonder local government workers since the beginning of the year were only paid a paltry twenty percent as their January salary.”

The PDP regretted the hunger, poverty and decay infrastructure in the state, which had allegedly led to deaths of citizens, owing to bad leadership and governance, under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The PDP described the unknown whereabouts of the governor as worrisome, saying the taxpayers, who are citizens and whose money is used in servicing the governor, deserved to know his whereabouts and how their resources are been used.

The statement added that having failed in governance, the APC led administration in the state should apologise for bringing untold hardship on the people, with the PDP assuring that it was poised to take over Lugard house in 2019.

