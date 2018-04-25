PDP decries killing of Benue Catholic priests, worshippers — Nigeria Today

PDP decries killing of Benue Catholic priests, worshippers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as sacrilegious and callous, the gruesome murder of two Catholic priests and worshippers at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Ukpor, Mbalom, in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

The main opposition party expressed worry over the unabated killings in Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, Kogi, Zamfara, Plateau, Bornu, Adamawa and other parts of the country.

It said the attack on innocent and defenseless Nigerians while they were worshipping in a Catholic Church in Benue is extremely wicked and cannot be justified under any guise.

In a statement on Wednesday by Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary, the statement reads: “More worrisome is that the Federal Government has continued to allow these killings without any decisive steps to stem the ugly trend.

“President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government must live up to its basic responsibility of protection of lives and our national territorial integrity. Indeed, our citizens cannot continue to daily fall victims of attacks by marauders while the government fails to exert itself to guarantee their safety.

“We therefore urge our security agencies to take immediate steps towards apprehending the perpetrators and masterminds of this dastardly act and to ensure the safety of Nigerians, particularly in the troubled states”.

The party commiserated with the Catholic Church, the government and people of Benue State as well as the families of the victims of the killings and prayed God to enthrone a national leadership that would restore peace, unity and harmonious living in the country.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

