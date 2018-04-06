PDP Ex-vice Chairman, Ishola Filani Is Dead — Nigeria Today

PDP Ex-vice Chairman, Ishola Filani Is Dead

Former national vice-chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Ishola Filani is dead. He died on Thursday in London, United Kingdom. Filani, 72, was PDP Vice Chairman (Southwest) between

