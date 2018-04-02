PDP Getting Paranoid Over Looters’ List – APC — Nigeria Today

PDP Getting Paranoid Over Looters’ List – APC

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is beginning to experience paranoid since the release of looters list by the federal government.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had on Friday released a list of some of those who have allegedly looted the nation’s treasury. The names in the list revealed were mostly PDP chieftains who are being tried for corruption and financial crimes.

But, in its reaction, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that the list is the beginning of a clamp down on the opposition.

According to Ologbondiyan, the release of the list is the first leg of “this scheme is to commence vicious intimidation and harassment of the PDP members who have refused to succumb to pressure to join the APC in its undemocratic quest to create room for a one party state in Nigeria.”

Reacting to Ologbondiyan’s comment, APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, said, “The PDP is getting paranoid. And this is quite understandable. Behavioural psychologists will tell you that paranoia is a possible symptom of a guilty conscience.”

