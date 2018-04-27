PDP lauds Senate over summon to Buhari — Nigeria Today

PDP lauds Senate over summon to Buhari

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday said the decision of the National Assembly to investigate President Muhammadu Buhari for alleged constitutional violations, as well as his summon to appear before a joint sitting over the daily bloodletting in the country,was completely in consonant with the mood of the nation and the expectations of Nigerians.

The party also declared that the vote of no confidence passed on the service chiefs by federal lawmakers was a direct indictment of President Buhari as a failed commander-in-chief of the armed forces who must be held responsible for the security failures of our nation in the last three years.

According to PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, “President Buhari has roundly failed in his oath of office and allegiance; he has roundly failed to dress his parade as a commander-in-chief in the last three years and must not be allowed to hide behind the Service Chiefs for his failures.

“Nigerians are very eager to listen to President Buhari and watch him respond to them through their National Assembly members. We therefore habour no reservations in urging the federal lawmakers, as representatives of the people, not to succumb to any form of executive intimidation, blackmail and pressure to surrender their constitutional powers and duties.

“Section 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) fully empowers the National Assembly, as the collective voice and conscience of the people, to summon any person, including the President, to give evidence on any matter of state and to apply appropriate sanctions for noncompliance.

“Since the matter of failed security is of paramount importance to all, we firmly demand that President Buhari take questions and address our nation in an open session of the National Assembly.

“Nigerians are eager to know why the Buhari administration is completely insensitive to their plight and why it has refused to take decisive steps to end the ceaseless killing and daily pillaging of citizens by insurgents and marauders.

“They are also eager to know why President Buhari, particularly, failed to act on intelligence reports and danger signs from flash points, particularly in Benue, Taraba, Yobe, Adamawa, Plateau, Zamfara, Kogi among others; a development that paved the way for the massacre of helpless citizens in these states.

“We commend the courage exhibited by our lawmakers in initiating the constitutional process on the violations of our constitution particularly in the controversial Tucano fighter jets purchase deal and in summoning Mr. President to shed light on his efforts at curbing the endless mindless killings across our nation.

“We charge our legislators to note that Nigerians are looking up to them to rescue our nation at this critical time. They must therefore brace up to the imperatives of patriotism and set in motion necessary machinery that will ensure security and cohesion in our country.”

