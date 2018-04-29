PDP, Obaseki clash over assault on Senator — Nigeria Today

PDP, Obaseki clash over assault on Senator

• Police beef up security at Urhoghide’s residence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki are up in arms over last Friday’s assault on Senator Matthew Urhoghide (Edo South) at Benin airport.

Urhoghide escaped being mobbed at the airport by angry youths who removed his cap for moving the motion for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the purchase of 12 Tucano aircraft without approval from the National Assembly.

The party accused the governor of sponsoring the attack, saying the youths were members of the APC kitted and recruited from the Edo Government House.

Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare, in a statement alleged: “In the presence of the governor, these thugs kitted in black by Edo state government, attacked Senator Matthew Urhoghide, a former state woman leader and our youth leader.

“After observing and supervising the attack with a smirk on his face, the governor, Godwin Obaseki, climbed into his Jeep and gave a fist pump in approval and solidarity with his thugs for a mission accomplished.

“This act is another evidence of the disdain and intolerance with which the APC government views the legislature and opposition voices.

“Edo PDP will send a report of this ugly incident to the police for investigation and necessary action.”

The Senator, who addressed reporters yesterday in his residence, recounted what transpired at the airport.

According to him: “They have promised to deal with me. But I obeyed the Police Commissioner. I remained where I was until the Governor came.

“We were walking side by side talking when a boy hit my head and the Governor walked away.

“Before I left Abuja, I knew what was happening and the person responsible for it.

“I called him to tell him that it was unnecessary but he didn’t pick his calls.

“It would be cowardice for me to abort the journey. I wanted to see what will happen and they displayed their thuggery. I am not cowed by it.”

The Senator accused the Chief of Staff to Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele, as responsible for mobilisation of thugs that attacked him.

But Akerele denied the allegation, saying he had nothing to do with the incident.

The Chief of Staff said he could not have concerned himself with a senator from Edo South when he hails from Edo North.

“It was obvious to the public that the people that protested are from Edo South. I am not from Edo South. Am I from Edo South?

“I have nothing to do with him. I have no business with me. He should go and ask him people who protested from Edo South.”

Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said it was treacherous for the PDP to link Governor Obaseki to the clash at the airport.

Osagie said it was unfortunate the party would attempt to drag the governor into dirty politics after witnessing the governor’s commitment to the dictates of law and order.

He described as laughable the PDP’s threat to report the incident to the Police, as the Commissioner of Police witnessed the incident and was instrumental in placating the two parties.

According to him: “How does report of the clash widely reported by the media, connect the governor to the incident?

“It is unfortunate that Nehikhare has decided to paint a different reality by manufacturing his own facts.

“And this is understandable because the only job he has is being a Publicity Secretary of a party that is almost non-existent in Edo State.”

The Edo State Police Command immediately beefed up security around the Senator’s Benin residence yesterday.

When our correspondent visited the residence, two police vans were stationed outside with heavily armed operatives outside.

Party supporters were at the residence to show solidarity with Urhoghide.

Urhoghide said he does not have any regret for moving the motion on the floor of the Senate.

He stated it was a shame on Nigeria for a boy to hit a serving senator.

“”If this game is not played along the direction that some people want it, then they see you as a deviant.

“That is what you saw yesterday, asking a riffraff, a boy of no consequence to lay his hands on me, an elected representative of the people, a serving Senator, it is a shame on this country.”

