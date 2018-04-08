PDP should repent of its sins, says Bafarawa — Nigeria Today

PDP should repent of its sins, says Bafarawa

•Why Nigerians should return us to power in 2019- Secondus

Former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, wants members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to intensify prayers and repent of their sins.

“It is the sins that the PDP members committed that God is punishing them for,” Bafarawa said yesterday at the PDP Northwest zonal rally in Katsina.

“Almighty Allah does not make mistakes and that was the reason why when the PDP offended him, he snatched the power and handed it to APC,’’ he said.

Also addressing the rally, the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus said Nigerians should return PDP back to power next year as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in his opinion, has failed the generality of Nigerians.

The APC, according to him, has no business returning to power.

The National Women leader of the party, Hajia Maria Umar Waziri said the turnout of party supporters despite the fact that the President is spending the weekend in his Daura hometown is a clear indication that the party is waxing stronger in the state despite APC’s claim of a one party state

She said, “If we lose the next election here, it is pure rigging; we must win the next election.’’

Immediate past Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema rejected the blame game and accusations of corruption levelled against him by the incumbent governor, Aminu Bello Masari

He said: “Democracy is a matter of choices; you have chosen a party before. Now it’s our turn to be chosen in the coming elections. I left behind N14.5b in the account but they said it is false, I improved education and infrastructure, they discredited it saying I borrowed money and am challenging anybody with proof to come forward with evidence.’’

In his remarks, former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, advised PDP members to close ranks and work towards the success of the party in 2019.

Aliyu said without unity, the PDP would not return to the power.

