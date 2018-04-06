PDP stakeholders condemn torching of party’s flags by Omisore’s supporters — Nigeria Today

PDP stakeholders condemn torching of party’s flags by Omisore’s supporters

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Osun, under the aegis of Ex-PDP Political Office Holders, have condemned the burning of the party’s flags in Osogbo by Sen. Iyiola Omisore’s suspected supporters. The group, at a news conference in Osogbo on Friday, said that they were saddened and disappointed by the action of Omisore, who they accused of supervising the burning of the flags.

