PDP tells Kogi Assembly what to do to “absentee” Gov. Bello — Nigeria Today

PDP tells Kogi Assembly what to do to “absentee” Gov. Bello

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on the Kogi State House of Assembly to commence the process of impeachment of Governor Yahaya Bello. The party lamented the absence of the Governor from the state without officially transmitting a letter to the State House of Assembly. The PDP said the governor should be impeached for […]

PDP tells Kogi Assembly what to do to “absentee” Gov. Bello

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

