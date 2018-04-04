PDP throws weight behind election time table re-order — Nigeria Today

PDP throws weight behind election time table re-order

The People’s Democratic Party PDP has revealed that it would support the National Assembly’s move for the re-ordering of the 2019 general election timetable.

Senator Babayo Garba Gamawa , the party’s Deputy National Chairman while speaking to newsmen in Bauchi, the Bauchi state capital said as long as the NASS were the representatives of the people; it believes the motion for the rescheduling of the polls was a reflection of the yearnings of majority of Nigerians.

“Since they are the representatives of the people, on the issue of election time table whatever Nigerians want PDP support it we support the views of NASS members on this matter election should be separated,” he said.

Gamawa decried the level of poverty and lack across the country and urged Nigerians to use the power of their PVC’s to vote in the PDP in the forthcoming general elections.

