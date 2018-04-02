PDP to Mantu: You didn’t rig elections for us — Nigeria Today

PDP to Mantu: You didn’t rig elections for us

Following confessions by a former deputy senate president Ibrahim Mantu that he used his influence to rig elections for the People’s Democratic Party PDP since 1998, the party has come out to strongly condemn the statements of the former lawmaker calling it ‘his personal activities and tendencies in the elections, where he participated’.

Kola Ologbondiyan, theNational Publicity Secretary of the PDP in a statement on Sunday said there was nowhere in this rules of engagement where candidates or party members are directed to rig elections on behalf of the party.

He claimed that Mantu might have acted in his personal capacity which had nothing to do with the PDP.

“There is nowhere in this rules of engagement where candidates or party members are directed to rig elections on behalf of the party. If any member’s conduct transgressed these basic rules of engagement, that individual did not act on behalf of the PDP, and as such the party cannot be vicariously held responsible.

“It will therefore be misplaced for anybody, including the APC, to surmise that Senator Mantu, in the said confession of rigging, acted on behalf of the PDP.

“We urge the APC to manage its manifest failures in party administration, as well as its incompetent, lack-lustre and wobbling governance which has grounded the nation’s economy and brought hunger and starvation to our peopleý,” the PDP said.

