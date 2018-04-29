PDP Urges Trump to Caution Buhari Over Anti-Democratic, Human Rights Abuses — Nigeria Today

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Donald Trump of the United States, to call President Muhammadu Buhari to order in view of the series of alleged anti-democratic and anti-human rights abuses that the administration has been accused of.The party equally urged Trump to take President Buhari to task on constitutional and human rights violations in the country under his watch, as already detailed in the report by the US Department of State.

At a media briefing in Abuja, yesterday, the party’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said, “We also urge all international organisations, particularly, the United Nations and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take note of the horrendous situation in our country and spare no energy in intervening to stem this ugly trend. Let the truth be told, Nigeria is bleeding under President Buhari and the world must come to her rescue. We also pray that President Buhari will not use the occasion of his visit to further de-market our nation as he has always done whenever he is outside the country on official assignment.”

Ologbondiyan continued: “Nigeria is facing a perilous time; our constitution has been technically suspended; we have now become a police state; governance has reverted to the nightmares of the 1984 era, when draconian leaders held sway and forcefully held our people under the grips of military Decree 2.

“There is a total collapse of respect for constitutionally guaranteed personal freedom; there is no regard for natural course of justice, life in Nigeria is gradually returning to the state of nature and there is fear everywhere, he said, adding, “today, Nigerians are being hounded, arrested and directly detained on ‘order from above,’ without warrant; citizens are locked up in dehumanising detention centres without access to medicare and legal assistance, just for holding political opinions that run contrary to the views of those in power at the centre,” he added.

The party recalled that the 2017/2018 Amnesty International (AI) Human Rights report confirmed cases of extreme human right violations under the Buhari administration, including extra-judicial execution, forceful crackdown on peaceful protesters as particularly witnessed in the South East between September 2017 and January 2018, as well as, torture and killings in custody. Many arrested protesters are still in detention without trial.

It further alleged that government’s inaction and aloofness have led to escalation of killings in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kogi, Kaduna, Borno, Yobe, Nasarawa, Edo, Zamfara, Ekiti, Enugu by insurgents and marauders, “who are having a field day as the Presidency has abandoned governance for 2019 re-election bid.

“Painfully, our democratic institutions, particularly the legislature, judiciary and even the media are being decapitated by dictatorial forces, who are encouraged by the agents of the state at the centre.”The PDP further stated that, “To achieve a total subjugation, there has been constant harassment and threats on judicial officers, some of them already compromised to circumvent judicial processes against opposition and perceived political opponents of government.

In a similar development, the Deputy National Secretary of the PDP, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo has said that the appointment of Richard Grenell as US Ambassador to Germany is a solid confirmation of the trust that President Trump reposes in him, noting that Grenell’s appointment presents another opportunity to revisit his article linking President Buhari to ISIS just as the President leaves Nigeria for an official visit to the White House.

In a set of tweets via his Twitter handle, Dr. Agbo said that Grenell’s article published by Washington Times on Thursday, March 19, 2015 titled – ‘Nigeria on the brink’ stated that “Mr. Buhari’s election as Nigeria’s head of state would be a disaster for Africa. It would also signal trouble for the West’s fight against ISIS and terrorism throughout the Middle East.”