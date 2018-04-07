 PDP warns members against hoarding membership cards - The Punch — Nigeria Today
PDP warns members against hoarding membership cards – The Punch

Posted on Apr 7, 2018


PDP warns members against hoarding membership cards
The Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State on Friday warned members across the 319 wards in the state against hoarding of membership cards. State PDP Organising Secretary, Chief Fyneman Ohaka, described hoarding of membership cards as sabotage and an
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

