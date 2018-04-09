PDP: We’ll Not Comment on Buhari’s Declaration Until He Becomes APC Candidate — Nigeria Today

PDP: We’ll Not Comment on Buhari’s Declaration Until He Becomes APC Candidate

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it would not comment on the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari that he would seek re-election until he secures the ticket of his party, the All Progressives Congress.

PDP Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement on Monday that Buhari’s declaration was his party’s internal affairs.

PDP said the declaration had merely placed President Buhari among the ranks of aspirants seeking to be President of Nigeria from May 29, 2019.

“Until he becomes the candidate of the APC, we will not spend precious time on his mere show of interest,’ it said.

President Buhari on Monday declared his intention to seek re-election ‎while addressing APC leaders at the NEC meeting of the party in Abuja.

The president said his declaration was based on the clamour by Nigerians for him to seek re-election.

