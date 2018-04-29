PDP will revamp economy, restore peace, rule of law, says Ologbondiyan — Nigeria Today

PDP will revamp economy, restore peace, rule of law, says Ologbondiyan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured that it would immediately revamp Nigeria’s economy as well as restore democratic tenets and the rule of law in the country, if elected in 2019. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, was quoted making the pledge while receiving a delegation of PDP officials from Kogi state in his office over the weekend. Ologbondiyan, according to the statement issued by his office on Sunday in Abuja said that the PDP was already working on a robust blueprint for national cohesion and economic recovery.

