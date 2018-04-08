 Peacekeeper shot dead in northern Mali: UN - The Nation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Peacekeeper shot dead in northern Mali: UN – The Nation

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation

Peacekeeper shot dead in northern Mali: UN
The Nation
BAMAKO – A peacekeeper from Niger was shot dead by militants in northern Mali on Friday, the UN's mission to the country said, the latest in a spate of deadly attacks on "Blue Helmets" in the conflict-torn country. "Today at 7:00 pm (1900 GMT) two
UN peacekeeper killed in Mali; 2nd such attack in 2 daysSFGate
Canada's commitment to Mali coincides with review of UN missionBrinkwire (press release)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.