Pedophile Pastor Sleeps With Underage Housemaid — Nigeria Today

Pedophile Pastor Sleeps With Underage Housemaid

A Pastor, Dominic John, who was paraded by the Cross River state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa on Wednesday, is alleged to have slept with his 12-year-old house help. He was one suspect among 78 who were paraded for committing various crimes between March and April 2018. The 48-year-old pastor, Dominic John, allegedly forced […]

The post Pedophile Pastor Sleeps With Underage Housemaid appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

