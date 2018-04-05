PenCom clears 353 firms for FG contracts - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

PenCom clears 353 firms for FG contracts – New Telegraph Newspaper

PenCom clears 353 firms for FG contracts

New Telegraph Newspaper

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has issued compliance certificates to 353 companies to bid for Federal Government contracts this year. PenCom noted that as at March 23, 2018, the firms had complied with the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014 and …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

