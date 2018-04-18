PenCom institutes legal proceedings against 61 employers - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

PenCom institutes legal proceedings against 61 employers – Vanguard
Vanguard
PenCom institutes legal proceedings against 61 employers
Vanguard
…recovers N2.3bn in 2017. By Rosemary Onuoha. THE National Pension Commission, PenCom, said it instituted legal proceedings against 61 employers for failing to remit outstanding pension contributions of their workers in 2017. Meanwhile, about ¦ 2.3 …
PenCom, LASPEC move to implement PRA 2014
