Pep Guardiola claims Manchester City could fail to win Premier League - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Pep Guardiola claims Manchester City could fail to win Premier League
The Guardian
Pep Guardiola claims Manchester City could fail to win Premier League
The Guardian
City manager says team affected by three consecutive defeats • Argentina striker will miss trip to Tottenham with knee injury. Jamie Jackson · @JamieJackson___. Fri 13 Apr 2018 17.38 EDT First published on Fri 13 Apr 2018 09.47 EDT.
