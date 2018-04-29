Pep Guardiola: Manchester City 'can be the best team in history' - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City ‘can be the best team in history’ – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Pep Guardiola: Manchester City 'can be the best team in history'
The Guardian
City just two points shy of Chelsea's record tally with three to play • 'It is incredible. We have something special in terms of confidence'. Dominic Fifield at the London Stadium. @domfifield. Sun 29 Apr 2018 13.12 EDT. Share on Facebook · Share on …
Man City's power down the wings proves crucial in big win at West Ham
Which records have Manchester City broken this season – and which are still in their sights?
Pep Guardiola challenges Manchester City to prove they are 'the best team in English history'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!