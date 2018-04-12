 Perrysville man charged with sexual exploitation of children - Mansfield News Journal — Nigeria Today
Perrysville man charged with sexual exploitation of children – Mansfield News Journal

Posted on Apr 12, 2018


Perrysville man charged with sexual exploitation of children
CLEVELAND – An Ashland County man faces a federal indictment, accused of having at least five children send him nude images of themselves, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland. Michael D. Nixon, 55, of Perrysville

