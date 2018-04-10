Peter Moyanga joins Board of Africa Franchise Center — Nigeria Today

Peter Moyanga joins Board of Africa Franchise Center

FAST rising Africa Franchise Center, AFC, presently has in its Advisory Board, the Former Chairman of the Franchise Association of South Africa, FASA and one of Africa’s most notable names in the area of franchising and small enterprise development, Mr. Peter Sipho Moyanga.

AFC is a private sector-led initiative to increase prosperity and support the growing businesses by promoting franchising as a business development model. The Africa-wide initiative was launched in Lagos in November 2017 at a ceremony attended by franchise business leaders and commercial diplomats from US Embassy and many African countries.

Reputed to be an expert in the field of franchising, property and business development, Moyanga is known to have done pioneering work in the development of franchising across Africa , leading workshops and training sessions in partnership with African Development Bank and other development agencies.

Moyanga has been involved with McDonalds Corporation in South Africa since 1995 having been one of their first employees when the corporation entered that market.

In 20103 he left corporate life to become an owner operator (franchisee) and he currently own many McDonald’s outlets in South Africa, through his company, Moyanga Family Foods.

Mr. Moyanga joins an Advisory Board of AFC which already has such known names as Mr. Brent Omdhal, US Commercial Counselor to Nigeria; Mr. Anayo Agu, former Senior Commercial Specialist at the US Commercial Service in Nigeria.

The post Peter Moyanga joins Board of Africa Franchise Center appeared first on Vanguard News.

