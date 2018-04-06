 Peter of Psquare, P Diddy link up ahead of Concerts in Abu Dhabi - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Peter of Psquare, P Diddy link up ahead of Concerts in Abu Dhabi – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Peter of Psquare, P Diddy link up ahead of Concerts in Abu Dhabi
The Eagle Online
Diddy, who is worth $825 million, held the number one spot as Forbes's Richest Hip-Hop Act for seven consecutive years before being toppled by Jay-Z in February. By The Eagle Online On Apr 6, 2018. Share. Peter Okoye, former member of defunct Psquare

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.