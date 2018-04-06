Peter Okoye, Diddy, Cassie Hangout Together In Abu Dhabi (Watch Video) — Nigeria Today

Peter Okoye, Diddy, Cassie Hangout Together In Abu Dhabi (Watch Video)

Peter Okoye otherwise known as Mr.P of the defunct Psquare group was out with Diddy and Cassie at a concert in Abu Dhabi last night.

The singer who appeared to be excited about the moment shared a video of himself with the world famous artistes on Instagram.

He wrote;

When 2 Business Moguls/Tycoon party together, y’all know it’s Crazy and Lit! We are not Business Men,But We are The Business Meeeeen!

#MoneyTeam #ZOOM #BadBoyzForLife#SomethingBiggerComing #2Kings #StoppedExistingAndAmNowLiving #MrPToTheWorld #AllEyesOnPTour #LiveInConcertTonightInAbuDhabi #CirocWithLove #HiltoniaNightClub Legoooo! @diddy & MrP to the World @diddy

The post Peter Okoye, Diddy, Cassie Hangout Together In Abu Dhabi (Watch Video) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

