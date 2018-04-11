Petroleum products top 45 vessels expected at Lagos ports - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Petroleum products top 45 vessels expected at Lagos ports – Guardian (blog)
Petroleum products top 45 vessels expected at Lagos ports
No fewer than 45 vessels are expected to berth at Lagos ports in two weeks, with 15 of such vessels laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol.Vessels statistics released by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) yesterday showed that …
