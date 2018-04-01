PFS Selects Gartner As Globalisation Advisor - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

PFS Selects Gartner As Globalisation Advisor – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
PFS Selects Gartner As Globalisation Advisor
Independent Newspapers Limited
The management of Precise Financial Systems, (PFS), has announced that it has engaged the services of Gartner Consulting as its global advisor, which would lead the company to fulfill its globalization scheme to realise its objective of capturing the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!