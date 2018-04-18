 PH Soot: “FG is Using Soot To Decrease Rivers Population” – Wike To Sue FG, IOCs — Nigeria Today
PH Soot: “FG is Using Soot To Decrease Rivers Population” – Wike To Sue FG, IOCs

Port Harcourt Soot Caused By Federal Government – Wike. The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government deliberately plans to eliminate a greater percentage of the state’s population by her failure to act on the soot and its primary causes. The Governor announced that the …

