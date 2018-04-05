Philippines’ Premier Island Holiday Destination Labelled “Cesspool” By President — Nigeria Today

Philippines’ Premier Island Holiday Destination Labelled “Cesspool” By President

For those that didn’t know, Google’s dictionary defines a cesspool as “a disgusting or corrupt place”. While this may be true, it doesn’t tell the whole story.

Its literal meaning is more closely associated with an underground storage container for liquid waste and, well, shit.

Why does this matter? Well, those of us that can afford more than a toasted sandwich like to travel – sometimes to the Philippines.

Look at this serene setting:

Actually, the office know it all chimes in, travelling to the Philippines may not be the best idea right now.

Here’s The Guardian:

The Philippines has announced its best-known holiday island Boracay will be closed to tourists for six months over concerns that the once idyllic white-sand resort has become a “cesspool” tainted by dumped sewage.

Dumped, hah.

Boracay currently boasts about 500 tourism businesses that generated a combined revenue of 56 billion Philippine pesos (R12,8 billion) last year alone, which is probably why President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to shutdown the island raises serious questions about the livelihood of the thousands employed.

In February the government mentioned that 300 of these businesses faced evaluation for sanitary-related offences, with 51 already having been handed warnings in violation of environmental regulations.

But can you blame him? We think not:

In February Duterte blasted the island’s hotels, restaurants and other businesses, accusing them of dumping sewage directly into the sea… Officials warned the island’s drainage system is being used to send the untreated sewage into its surrounding turquoise waters.

This might be because “195 businesses, along with more than 4,000 residential customers, are not connected to sewer lines”, right?

Environmental undersecretary Jonas Leones has done the research, laying out the facts. He reckons that it would involve airlines and ferries suspending all Boracay services, with beaches off-limit and a strong police presence “if necessary”.

He believes that:

An iron fist is needed to bring it back to its previous condition. It will be a temporary thing.

Let’s hope so – I haven’t been.

No one goes on an island holiday to be surrounded by sewage, so good luck to them.

