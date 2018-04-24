 Philips claims a ‘world’s first’ with a 4K HDR display for PC arriving this summer — Nigeria Today
Philips claims a ‘world’s first’ with a 4K HDR display for PC arriving this summer

Posted on Apr 24, 2018

Envision Peripherals revealed a new desktop monitor under the Philips Momentum brand that’s the first to sport the VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. Its the top-of-the-line HDR-capable display, with a 1,000-nit maximum brightness.

The post Philips claims a ‘world’s first’ with a 4K HDR display for PC arriving this summer appeared first on Digital Trends.

