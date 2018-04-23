 Phone scam nabbing millions of dollars from Chinese community in U.S. — Nigeria Today
Phone scam nabbing millions of dollars from Chinese community in U.S.

Phone scammers claiming to be from a Chinese Consulate office are tricking people across the U.S. into handing over large sums of money. In NY City alone, members of the Chinese community have reportedly lost millions of dollars.

The post Phone scam nabbing millions of dollars from Chinese community in U.S. appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

